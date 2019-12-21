Global  

A Woman's Skin Whitening Cream Gave Her Mercury Poisoning

A woman’s beauty regimen caused severe mercury poisoning and irreversible neurological damage.

The 47-year-old Sacramento, California resident sought medical care earlier this July.

Her arms developed involuntary muscle spasms and became extremely weak, reports Gizmodo.

Over the next two weeks, she deteriorated further and was unable to walk, speak and see normally.

In the hospital, she experienced delirium, a state of serious mental confusion.
