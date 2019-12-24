Chris Hemsworth Needs Alone Time



Recent related videos from verified sources Chris Hemsworth to take a break from spotlight Chris Hemsworth to take a break from spotlight The star - who has kids India, seven, and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with his wife Elsa Pataky - wants to spend more time at home in.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:01Published 2 weeks ago Chris Hemsworth to take break from spotlight Chris Hemsworth is to take a six to eight-month break from the spotlight to spend more time at home in Byron Bay, Australia, with his family. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:01Published 2 weeks ago