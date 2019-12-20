Alleged Porch Pirates Arrested With Stolen Packages, Christmas Gifts 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published Vernell Foster and Angelique Martinez were arrested Wednesday. Vernell Foster and Angelique Martinez were arrested Wednesday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Silas Longshot ❌ RT @mishac_01: Two alleged porch pirates were arrested Tuesday after police found more than 100 items addressed to other people in their ca… 2 days ago Mike Chernov Two alleged porch pirates were arrested Tuesday after police found more than 100 items addressed to other people in… https://t.co/0HLYZaIwf5 2 days ago