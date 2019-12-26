Fireworks Injuries

It's been just over 5 months now since a crawford man was seriously injured while shooting fireworks during a 4th of july celebration.... montrell turner lost vision in one of his eyes after being struck by a fire cracker... our quentin smith speaks with the 34 year old ... quentin he has a message for everyone thinking about celebrating with fireworks this holiday season??

Video in monitor that's right aundrea, he wants them to have fun but to also be safe... as you can imagine... family members and many in the crawford community were shaken when that accident happened this summer... as the new year approaches... when it comes to lighting fireworks... turner urges everyone to be cautious and leave it to the experts..

Nat home for the holidays.

Nat for some its just a common phrase, but for montrell turner... it has a special meaning to him this holiday season.

"the work i do, i barely do be home for christmas.

This the first time i've been home in about four years."

As he stacks presents under the tree and hangs ornaments with his family, he's grateful to have this moment.... " just spending time with the family and enjoying the kids, seeing the smile on their face christmas day.

Not because he's around loved ones, but because just a few months ago the crawford man found himself on the wrong end of a holiday celebration.

" it was a family gathering and all of a sudden i go down to light the fireworks, and it all of a sudden just exploded in my face, next thing i know i was in the hospital."

The accident happened at this home on long street in crawford.

Turner fractured his nose and cheek bone and also lost his right eye, forcing him to now wear a patch to cover it.

" by seeing stuff, i can see fie but i have to judge it better.

Like seeing that table right there, i can reach out and touch it but i think it's closer than what it really is because i'm judging with one eye instead of two eyes."

The 34-year-old says it was a malfunctioning firecracker that backfired on him..

He's been shooting fireworks all his life, and despite having several safety measures in place, he's says how suddenly the unthinkable still happened.

"i never thought it would happen to me.

It was all adults out there.

The kids were surrounding, but i'll be adults were shooting fireworks and it just happened.

We had taking precautions it's not like that, we were aware, something just happened."

Turner he doesn't want anyone to have to go through what he experienced and cautions anyone thinking about lighting up the sky this holiday season.

" i would say man, leave it to the professionals."

The crawford man says this incident has now given him a new perspective on life.

Turner says he and his family will no longer use fireworks during holiday celebrations.

First look stinger first