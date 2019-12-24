Global  

After Christmas shopping

While Christmas may be over, the season of shopping is far from over.
After Christmas shopping

Parking bay near rodenburg- avenue and hwy 90 in biloxi.- - while christmas may be over, th- season of shopping is far - from over.- so get those gift cards ready - because the after christmas - sales have begun!

- there are sure to be deals all- along the coast including the - gulfport premium outlets.

Many- stores there are cleaning out - their inventory - and winter merchandise preparin- for the new year.

- we spoke with rhonda roberts- with the outlets and shr says h- and m, vera bradley and kate- spade were just a few she saw - major deals at.

- - rhonda roberts/director of- marketing:"a lot of people get gift cards- and they want to come out and - get the deep discounts.

It's a- great time to get out - and shop and it's really a busy- time for us.

A lot of the store- have clearance going- on and they have extra 50 - percent off clearance or extra- 40 percent off.

So there's- really some great deals out - there to get out and shop."

- - - also, if you plan on exchanging- some of those christmas gifts,- make sure to check



