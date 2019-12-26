Santa: Many children asking for good Christmases for families

Global  

Santa spoke with News 10 about what children are asking for this holiday season.
Toys..

Dolls..

Toys..

And even i-phones are popular christmas wishes this year.

But santa says there's something else children want.

And-- it may surprise you.

New for you at 6... photojournalist devan ridgeway caught up with the big jolly guy at the honey creek mall!

Pk} my name is santa claus.

S-a-n-t-a c-l-a-u-s.

*music* natsound: i want you to jump up on my knee.

Santa: the last week we've been busy.

The look in their eye, their eyes, big wide, the look of wonder.

Natsound: what do you want santa to bring you this week?

Santa: they don't want iphone 6,7,8 they want the iphone 11.

I've got a friend with a three year old and he can get around on an iphone better than santa can.

Natsound: be good to each other okay?

Santa: the most interesting question: 'santa, am i on the naughty list?'

This year, more than normal.

I hear -- i want my family to have a good christmas.

Being santa is the best job in the wold.

Santa's wish has always been peace on earth.

*music* santa: ho ho ho ho merry christmas.

