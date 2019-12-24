Military members send Christmas greetings from overseas

Not everyone is able to spend the holidays with loved ones... including those who serve in the military.

Here are some holiday wishes from the men and women who serve from our area, and across the midwest.

Master sgt.

Kris blommel, with the 378th air expeditionary group, sends holiday season greetings to his family in burnsville, minn.

Hometown: burnsville, mn sra tyler bee gives holiday shout out from al udeid air base, qatar on november 20, 2019.

Hometown: eau claire, wi master sgt.

Mark melchert, with the 378th air expeditionary group, sends holiday season greetings to his family in burnsville, minn.

Hometown: burnsville, mn sgt kimberly huerta, from miles, ia wishes friends and family a happy holidays.

(u.s. army video by staff sgt.

Godot g.

Galgano.) hometown: miles, ia master sgt.

Drew gordon, with the 378th air expeditionary group, sends holiday season greetings to his family in burnsville, minn.

Hometown: burnsville, mn u.s. air force chief master sgt.

Kyle erb sends holiday greetings to friends and family in fort atkinson, wisconsin, from afghanistan.

(u.s. air force video by airman 1st class brandon cribelar) maj william- joseph mojica sends a holiday shoutout to family and friends in rosemount, mn.

Hometown: rosemount, mn cpt mark fritsche tomah wishes friends and family a happy holidays.

(u.s. army video by staff sgt.

Godot g.

Galgano) sgt.

Mike culligan, la crosse, forward deployed in the middle east, gives a holiday shout out to his friends and family.

Chief warrant officer amanda zimmerman holiday greeting from erbil, iraq hometown: sheboygan falls, wi u.s. air force maj.

Chad st arnauld records a holiday shoutout for friends and family in minnesota.

Hometown: minneapolis, mn u.s. air force staff sgt.

Dan nerdahl sends holiday greetings to friends and family in st.

Michael, minnesota, from afghanistan.

(u.s. air force video by airman 1st class brandon cribelar) ssg penny gietzen, from madison, wi wishes friends and family a happy holidays.

1lt brienna herdrich sends a holiday shoutout to family and friends in west bend, wi.

