Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Last Minute Shopping

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Last Minute Shopping

Last Minute Shopping

Stores are quickly closing and so are the chances to pick up those last minute Christmas gifts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Last Minute Shopping

Keep you updated.

Stores are quickly closing and so are the chances to pick up those last minute christmas gifts.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live at the valley bend shopping center.

She has a look at what you're getting into if you head to the checkout line this christmas eve, sierra?

In the last few minutes most of the stores here have closed their doors.

Electronic express behind me will be open for 1 more hour and target just across the lot is open until 10.

I talked with shoppers as they worked to grab their last minute gifts.

They tell me its busy today--- most had already made stops at the parkway place mall and say its even busier there.

This time next year this shopping center might look a little different-- dress barn, which has a location here at valley bend, has announced they are closing their more than 652 stores.

But they're not alone, other major retailers like payless, gymboree and sears have closed hundreds of stores.

Shoppers here tell me they suspect its because more and more people are headed online to shop instead of navigating through the people shopping on busy days like today.

One shopper told me -- she comes every single year on christmas eve to capitalize on the deals stores offer.

We've kind of been hitting every store and then just enjoying meeting people.

Shoppers also told me while retailers are packed grocery stores are even busier.

Most major grocery stores are closing their doors in the next hour.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips



Recent related news from verified sources

Last minute shopping tips

If you've waiting until the last minute to get your shopping done, have no fear! We're here to...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail


The best last-minute holiday sales to shop this weekend

There's still time to get some last-minute shopping done this weekend, as retailers like Target,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Hull Daily MailJust Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ewatsontx

Snowflake Von Pretzel RT @uttylerpatriots: Still need to do some last minute shopping? Purchase your season tickets for @uttylerbaseball and @Patriot_sb before t… 18 seconds ago

SRHSTx_softball

Sam Rayburn Softball RT @BearkatsSB: Last minute Christmas shopping? Spots in our January 11 camp are filling quick! Visit https://t.co/Vs1W23WqId to sign up! #… 5 minutes ago

a_love19

Amaneigh Love🌈 RT @ErikaPizza_: DONT BE FUCKING RUDE 👜👜👜 TO RETAIL WORKERS DURING THIS TIME CAUSE YOU WAITED LAST MINUTE TO GO SHOPPING AND NOW EVERYTHING… 7 minutes ago

IComSafetyGuy

D Yang RT @cst_jingram: Traffic flow at @TsawwassenMills has been restored mostly to normal. Still a fair bit of volume but definitely accessible… 10 minutes ago

starsky1130

퉁탈래 RT @ItsPuppyLife: Meet Addie. She’s just doing some last minute 🎄🎄Christmas shopping for herself. https://t.co/qUalDordcK 12 minutes ago

wasteph_

Wilson RT @Cx_Inc: When you go to Eastdale Mall for last minute shopping because Eastchase was too crowded https://t.co/OjLBPvubPh 12 minutes ago

OliverBrewingCo

Oliver Brewing Company RT @BBLHL: Now on Cask! @OliverBrewingCo - Joy of Almonds This 10% abv stout is drinking so smooth on Cask, it's the perfect pairing for y… 13 minutes ago

canadean17

🎅dean🎄 Thank God 2020 is a leap year. An extra day to leave Christmas shopping to the last minute. #MerryChristmas… https://t.co/ELwLDH04fs 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Residents do last minute shopping before Christmas [Video]Residents do last minute shopping before Christmas

Many shoppers are checking gifts off their list just in time for the holiday

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Last Minute Christmas Shopping [Video]Last Minute Christmas Shopping

More than 50% of Americans are "last-minute Christmas shoppers".

Credit: WTHIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.