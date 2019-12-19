Last Minute Shopping

Keep you updated.

Stores are quickly closing and so are the chances to pick up those last minute christmas gifts.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live at the valley bend shopping center.

She has a look at what you're getting into if you head to the checkout line this christmas eve, sierra?

In the last few minutes most of the stores here have closed their doors.

Electronic express behind me will be open for 1 more hour and target just across the lot is open until 10.

I talked with shoppers as they worked to grab their last minute gifts.

They tell me its busy today--- most had already made stops at the parkway place mall and say its even busier there.

This time next year this shopping center might look a little different-- dress barn, which has a location here at valley bend, has announced they are closing their more than 652 stores.

But they're not alone, other major retailers like payless, gymboree and sears have closed hundreds of stores.

Shoppers here tell me they suspect its because more and more people are headed online to shop instead of navigating through the people shopping on busy days like today.

One shopper told me -- she comes every single year on christmas eve to capitalize on the deals stores offer.

We've kind of been hitting every store and then just enjoying meeting people.

Shoppers also told me while retailers are packed grocery stores are even busier.

Most major grocery stores are closing their doors in the next hour.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips