'Santa' showed up on a tractor to surprise 3-year-old Chico boy

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
A three-year-old boy who loves John Deere tractors received quite a surprise Tuesday morning at his Chico home.
Boy who*love* john deere tractors&amp; got quite a surprise this morning at his chico home.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato shows us the act of generosity.

(nats santa riding tractor 2 seconds) "santa" showed up one day early to deliver a special present in chico&amp; but he didn;t travel by sleigh.

(nats are you ryder?

4 seconds) tractor supply in chico surprised three- year-old ryder mcginnis-jackson with gifts&amp; including a toy tractor.

(nats ryder riding toy tractor) if you can't tell -- ryder says he is obsesse* with tractors.

"it all started around halloween we asked him what he wanted to be for halloween and his response was a tractor man" with some cardboard boxes, paint and styrofoam the costume was complete&amp; the family shared the cute homage with john deere.

"i messaged them a picture on facebook messenger and i just said just wanted to show this cool costume hope it makes your day" it did... prompting this surprise.

"jafet: why do you like john deere tractors?

Cause they're my favorite" (nats tractor wheels turning) standup: this is the john deere tractor that ryder was surprised with earlier this morning.

It's got more than 40 horse power it can do anything from cutting, tilling and mowing fields.

(nats forklift going up) "it was amazing the kids enjoy john deere,i grew up with them theyre a legacy i played with them when i was a child" ron krieg works for john deere&amp; he says it's better to give then receive.

"it makes you feel like you accomplished something in the end of the day" "he's almost four so he'll remember this forever, the look on his face when he saw santa was undescribable."

" in chico&amp; jafet serrato&amp; action news now coverage you can count on!

Ryder says when he grows up he wants to be in the ag business.

### * veterans in




ActionNewsNow

