Kanye West Celebrates Christmas With "Jesus Is Born" Album

Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir are back with a follow-up to Jesus Is King — the aptly titled Jesus Is Born.

It marks the first official album for the Sunday Service Choir.

Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
5 Things We Learned From Kanye West's 'Jesus Is Born' Album

With the project's status in limbo, Kanye West delivered on his promise to serve up Jesus Is Born on...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •HipHopDX


Kanye West releases new album ‘Jesus Is Born’

Kanye West releases new album ‘Jesus Is Born’Rapper Kanye West has dropped a new album as a Christmas gift to his fans. Titled “Jesus Is...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CTV News



DjBlaster

DjBlaster Kanye West Celebrates Christmas With "Jesus Is Born" Album https://t.co/J2LXaP8CMw 37 minutes ago

seeveell

Светлана RT @RapMusic_Buzz: Kanye West Celebrates Christmas With “Jesus Is Born” Album https://t.co/ql5RNp7cDQ #rap #hiphop #music #newmusic #music… 4 hours ago

vydiaofficial

VYDIA RT @RollingStone: Kanye West celebrates Christmas with the release of his new album ‘Jesus Is Born’ https://t.co/tOnVDBcPC4 5 hours ago

TruthMagnetic

TruthMagnetic Kanye West Celebrates Christmas With "Jesus Is Born" Album https://t.co/B3CNXFPQGO 9 hours ago

RapMusic_Buzz

Rap Music Buzz Kanye West Celebrates Christmas With “Jesus Is Born” Album https://t.co/ql5RNp7cDQ #rap #hiphop #music #newmusic… https://t.co/Z0IKGFnx9s 12 hours ago

TheVirtuosoCo

TVC Kanye West Celebrates Christmas With "Jesus Is Born" Album https://t.co/oQFFbFVoBX https://t.co/LwlIcetmZs 13 hours ago

MaraslisNikos

Nikos Maraslis Kanye West Celebrates Christmas With "Jesus Is Born" Album https://t.co/9uWOfLESRZ #music #news 15 hours ago

ChristianNewYen

Chris New Yen Kanye West "Jesus Is Born" Album Stream, Cover Art & Tracklist | HipHopDX https://t.co/35UKDppmd7 16 hours ago


Kanye West Drops Yet Another 'Sunday Service' Album [Video]Kanye West Drops Yet Another 'Sunday Service' Album

Kanye West dropped his tenth studio album, "Jesus is Born," on Christmas Day, just two months after his first "Sunday Service" release. West topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid hip-hop artists this..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Kanye West Grabs Dr. Dre For 'Jesus Is King' Sequel [Video]Kanye West Grabs Dr. Dre For 'Jesus Is King' Sequel

Kanye West is already plotting a sequel to his Jesus Is King album. Yeezy posted a photo of himself and Dr. Dre on Twitter, announcing Part II is in the works. Produced: Pro (Jaysn..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:06Published

