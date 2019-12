Holiday heart attack: why you could be most at risk right now 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:45s - Published Holiday heart attack: why you could be most at risk right now Holiday heart attack: why you could be most at risk right now 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Holiday heart attack: why you could be most at risk right now IT'S CALLED THE"HOLIDAY HEARTATTACK" AND RIGHTNOW...YOU COULD BEMOST AT RISK.SEVEN EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERMADISON CARTERSHOWS US WHYHEART ATTACKS SPIKEAT THIS TIME OF THEYEAR.IT'S THE MOSTWONDERFUL TIME OFTHE YEAR...BUT ITCOULD BE THE MOSTDANGEROUS, TOO.AROUND CHRISTMAS,AROUND HOLIDAYSTHERE'S SORT OF ASPIKE IN THEINCIDENTS OF HEAATTACKS.DOCTORS HAVESTUDIED THISPHENOMENON INMULTIPLECOUNTRIES AND THERESULTS ARE THESAMEIN ADDITION TO THEFACT THAT PEOPMAY HAVE UNDERLYINGHEART PROBLEMS, THESTRESS ASSOCIATEDWITH THIS TIME MAY BECONTRIBUTED TO THEINCIDENTS OF HEARTATTACKSTHE AMERICAN HEARTASSOCIATION SAYSSTRESS IS ACONTRIBUTINGFACTOR, AS WELL ASTRAVELENTERTAINING, ANDCHANGES TO DIET ANDALCOHOLCONSUMPTION...BUIN COLDER REGIONSLIKE WESTERN NEWYORK YOUR CHANCESOF SUFFERING ANATTACK INCREASE.THE COLDERTEMPERATURE CANCAUSE SPASMS OF THVESSELS AND IT MAYPRECIPITATE HEARTATTACKS ON TOP OFTHATSOMETHING DOCTORSSAY YOU NEED TOWATCH OUT FOR ISTHAT HEART ATTACKSYMPTOMS CANPRESENT DIFFERENTLIN MEN VERSUSWOMEN.FORWOMEN...SYMPTOMSCAN BE MORENUANCED THAN JUSTPAIN SPREADINGFROM YOUR CHEST TOYOUR JAW OR ARM.THEY MAY HAVDIFFERENT SYMPTOMSLIKE EPIGASICDISCOMFORT, NAUSEA,BACK PAIN, THEY MAYJUST HAVE A SENSE OFTIGHTNESS IN THECHEST WHICH IS NOTCLASSICAL.WHILE MORE HEARTATTACKS HAPPEN THISTIME OF YEAR...THEWAYS TO PREVENTTHEM ACONSISTENT - STAYACTIVE, KNOW YOURRISK FACTOR, ANDGET YOUR FLU SHOTFOR MOST OF USGETTING THE FLUVACCINE IS A BIG ONE,SECOND MAKING SUREYOU'RE NOT STARTINGAN ACTIVITY THIS TIMOF THE YEAR THATYOU'RE NOT USED TO.TO LEARN MORE ABOUTWHAT YOUR SYMPTOMSMIGHT LOOK LIKE HEADTO OUR WEBSITEWKBW-DOT-COM. MC,7EWN





