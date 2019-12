One year later: Walden Galleria Brawl

ONE YEAR AGOTONIGHT A MASSIVEBRAWL BROKE OUT ATWESTERN NEWYORK'S LARGESTSHOPPING CENTER.TONIGHT -- WITHLARGE CROWDSEXEPECTED AGAIN...POLICE AT THEWALDEN GALLERIA INCHEEKTOWAGA SAYTHEY HAVE A PLAN INPLACE TO KEEPSHOPPERS SAFE.HERE'S 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERHANNAH BUEHLER.TRT:OUT:ONE YEAR AGO TODAYNATS; FIGHTINGCHAOS ERUPTEDINSIDE THE WALDENGALLERIANATS:BOXINGDAY---TURNING INTO ABOXING MATCHI HEARD SOMEBODYRUNNING AND ISCREAMED TO MYFRIENDS TO GET IN THESTORE SO WEWOULDN'T GETTRAMPLEDTHREE FIGHTSPROMPTED A LOCKDOWN INSIDE THEMALL..

AND LANDEDSEVERAL PEOPLE INHANDCUFFS.THIS IS CERTAINLY ONEOF THE BUSIER TIMESAT THE WALDENGALLERIA SCHOOL ISOUT AND WE GET A LOTOF KIDS OVER THERECHEEKTOWAGAPOLICE ASSISTANTCHIEF MICHAELSLIWINSKI SAYS SIXWEEKS AGO THEDEPARTMENT METWITH MANAGEMENT ATTHE WALDENGALLERIA----AND THEBUFFALOPEACEMAKERS TO BEPROACTIVE IN CASESOMETHING GOESAWRY.WE'VE MET WITH THEGALLERIA SECURITYNFTAAND THE PLAN ISBASICALLY TO PROVIDESAFETY AND SECURITYASSISTANT CHIEFSLIWINSKI SAYS THEGALLERIA IS PAYINGFOR 12 UNIFORMEDOFFICERS TO BESTATIONED INSIDE THEMALL UNTIL JANUARY 1EVERY NOW AND THWE WILL HAVE TO BEREACTIVE LIKE LASTYEAR BUT WE HAVE APLAN IN PLACE ANDWE'LL SEE WHATHAPPENS TONIGHTAGAIN CHEEKTOWAGAPOLICE SAY THEREWILL BE INCREASEDPATROLS INSIDE ANDOUTSIDE OF THE MALLTONIGHTIT'S OPEN UNTIL10:00P