Two local High Schools combine to produce an anti

COMMUNITIES.TWO SCHOOLSGATHERED TO CREATE ANINFORMATIVE NEWSCAST FOR ALLSTUDENTS IN THE AREA.9 ON YOURSIDE'S PAOLA SURO TAKES USBEHIND THE SCENES OF A HIGHSCHOOL-PRODUCED SHOW THATCOULD CHANGE MINDS ANDATTITUDES - ONE TOPIC AT ATIME.LIGHTS -çNATS: pen tapping,4..

5..

6..ÑCAMERA -çNATS:READY?ÑACTION!JAKE SUMERELSENIOR, INDIAN HILL HIGH SCHOOL"HELLO!

WELCOME TO OUR FIRSTEVER COLLABORATIVE NEWSCAST."ONE STORY AT A TIME..RAMASARDARSENIOR, INDIAN HILL HIGHSCHOOL"THE DIETS OF TEENAGERSAT SCHOOL, HOW SOCIAL MEDIAAFFECTS SCHOOL"THESE INDIANHILL AND LOCKLAND HIGH SCHOOLSTUDENTS -çNATS: WE TEENAGERSSHOULD IMPROVE OUR DIETSÑARETRYING TO CHANGE THE LANDSCAPETHEY'VE SEEN FAR TOO OFTEN -RAMA SARDARSENIOR, INDIAN HILLHIGH SCHOOL"WE TALK ABOUT THEBULLYING STATISTICS AND MAKEIT A MORE POSITIVE THING ONHOW YOU CAN PREVENT BULLYINGAND TALK TO AN ADULT ABOUTBULLYING."THROUGH A NEWSCAST -ONE MONTH IN THE MAKING.DENNISDUPPSTECHNOLOGY TEACHER,INDIAN HILL HIGH SCHOOL"ITHINK THE TOPICS WERE CLOSE TOEVERYONE'S HEART.

WE ASKEDTHEM - WHAT WOULD OTHERSTUDENTS YOUR AGE WHAT WOULDTEENAGERS REALLY BE INTERESTEDIN HEARING ABOUT OTHER THANJUST NEWS.

THAT'S HOW THEYCAME UP WITH THE IDEA."THEASPIRING JOURNALISTS -PARTNERED WITH A STUDENT FROMANOTHER SCHOOL-JAKE SUMERELSENIOR, INDIAN HILL HIGH SCHOOL"NORMALLY WE WORK WITH KIDSINSIDE OUR SCHOOLS SO IT WASREALLY UNIQUE AND FUN - JUSTTO GO OUTSIDE OUR COMFORTZONE."DENNIS DUPPSTECHNOLOGYTEACHER, INDIAN HILL HIGHSCHOOL"I THOUGHT IT WAS A NEATIDEA TO TRY AND DO SOMETHINGLIKE THE REAL WORLD WHEREYOU'RE DOING A REPORT WITHSOMEONE FROM ANOTHER PLACE.."WORKING TOGETHER - TO PUTTHEIR SHOW TOGETHER - ON ADEADLINE..DENNIS DUPPSTECHNOLOGY TEACHER, INDIANHILL HIGH SCHOOL"BING BINGBING HERE COMES THE BELL!"ALLWITH DIFFERENT PASSIONS -JACQUELINE NOLESCOSOPHOMORE,LOCKLAND HIGH SCHOOL"I JUSTLOVE BEING RECORDED OR TALKINGTO A CAMERA."BUT WITH ONECOMMON GROUND..IYANN CUNNINGHAMJUNIOR, LOCKLAND HIGH SCHOOL"I'M PRETTY EXCITED HONESTLYTHAT WE GOT TO COME HERE ANDGET THIS OPPORTUNITY.

I'MTHANKFUL - I THINK IT'S GOINGTO BE REALLY FUN!"TO MAKE ADIFFERENCE - WHILE GROWING ASFUTURE BROADCASTERS.DENNISDUPPSTECHNOLOGY TEACHER,INDIAN HILL HIGH SCHOOL"ITHINK THIS IS A WAY FOR THEMTO REACH OUT OF THEIR COMFORTZONE, MEET OTHER PEOPLE, ANDTO LEARN FROM THEM, AS WELL ASTRADE OFF"PAOLA SURO -çNATSÑ9ON YOUR SIDE.