Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Proper Christmas Tree Disposal

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Proper Christmas Tree Disposal

Proper Christmas Tree Disposal

KIMT News 3's Annalise Johnson shows us the right way to get rid of the big holiday decoration
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Proper Christmas Tree Disposal

Nose./// are you taking down your christmas tree and decor today?

Or do you wait until the new year to end the holiday spirit?

Whether your removing your tree today á next week á or next month á kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out where and how you can safely get rid of your christmas tree.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

Katie á george á i'm here at the olmsted county compost site.

You can drop off your tree here any day of the week during daylight hours for free.

Nat: do you always get rid of your tree the day after christmas?

Yeah.

Do you head south for the winter?

Yeah.

There's already a small pile of christmas trees discarded at the olmsted county compost site the day after christmas.

Nat it's the proper place to get rid of your firs á pines á and spruces.

"just remember to move the stand, ornaments, and lights, and evergreen wreaths, swags, and boughs, those can go in the garbage."

If you're not quite ready to ditch your tree á make sure it doesn't become a fire hazard in your home.

The rochester fire department warns that a dry á unwatered tree can become combustable.

"the best thing you can do is make sure your tree is off if you leave the house or at night when you're sleeping, make sure you turn your tree off.

Keep the tree watered and also keep all your presents and wrapping paper out from underneath the tree and throw your wrapping away and have your presents not under the tree."

The compost site is the designated place to dump trees in olmsted county... nat the county asks you to not leave them out on the curb or in your yard.

"we offer this site as a location for residents to dispose of their christmas trees after christmas.

We don't want to see those trees laying in the ditch.

We want to make sure we have a proper place."

If you're thinking of burning your tree yourself to dispose of it á you should rethink that idea.

"do not burn your tree in the backyard.

We've seen where people have done that and a tree goes up in a huge inferno with 12 foot flames so that can cause a lot of problems."

You can bring your trees here any time from now until the end of march.

The trees will be burned á along with garbage á to fuel the olmsted county waste energy facility.

The county sees up to 3,000 trees disposed each year.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.

Thank you annalise.

To avoid the spread of insects and disease á the minnesota dánár warns against dumping trees and other holiday greenery into backyard woods or your personal compost




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DavidLeBoeuf

Rep. David LeBoeuf RT @WorcesterFD: Dried Out Trees Are Fuel for Fires Indoors and Out. Worcester residents may dispose of live Christmas trees beginning Thu… 10 hours ago

WorcesterFD

Worcester Fire Dept. Dried Out Trees Are Fuel for Fires Indoors and Out. Worcester residents may dispose of live Christmas trees beginn… https://t.co/lTsGBqBTlN 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.