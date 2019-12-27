Proper Christmas Tree Disposal

Nose./// are you taking down your christmas tree and decor today?

Or do you wait until the new year to end the holiday spirit?

Whether your removing your tree today á next week á or next month á kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out where and how you can safely get rid of your christmas tree.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

Katie á george á i'm here at the olmsted county compost site.

You can drop off your tree here any day of the week during daylight hours for free.

Nat: do you always get rid of your tree the day after christmas?

Yeah.

Do you head south for the winter?

Yeah.

There's already a small pile of christmas trees discarded at the olmsted county compost site the day after christmas.

Nat it's the proper place to get rid of your firs á pines á and spruces.

"just remember to move the stand, ornaments, and lights, and evergreen wreaths, swags, and boughs, those can go in the garbage."

If you're not quite ready to ditch your tree á make sure it doesn't become a fire hazard in your home.

The rochester fire department warns that a dry á unwatered tree can become combustable.

"the best thing you can do is make sure your tree is off if you leave the house or at night when you're sleeping, make sure you turn your tree off.

Keep the tree watered and also keep all your presents and wrapping paper out from underneath the tree and throw your wrapping away and have your presents not under the tree."

The compost site is the designated place to dump trees in olmsted county... nat the county asks you to not leave them out on the curb or in your yard.

"we offer this site as a location for residents to dispose of their christmas trees after christmas.

We don't want to see those trees laying in the ditch.

We want to make sure we have a proper place."

If you're thinking of burning your tree yourself to dispose of it á you should rethink that idea.

"do not burn your tree in the backyard.

We've seen where people have done that and a tree goes up in a huge inferno with 12 foot flames so that can cause a lot of problems."

You can bring your trees here any time from now until the end of march.

The trees will be burned á along with garbage á to fuel the olmsted county waste energy facility.

The county sees up to 3,000 trees disposed each year.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.

Thank you annalise.

To avoid the spread of insects and disease á the minnesota dánár warns against dumping trees and other holiday greenery into backyard woods or your personal compost