This Museum Wants You to Touch All of the Art

Flutter Experience is an interactive, modern art museum, showcasing the work of over a dozen artists.

Participation by the viewer is encouraged and essential as the artwork is expected to be touched and handled.

The rooms are created with the intention to make the participants feel safe, welcome, and at home.

There are 15 rooms that different artist have created and curated for participants to explore.
