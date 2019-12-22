|
Family, Friends Remember The Life Of 21-Year-Old Destiny Harrison
|
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Family, Friends Remember The Life Of 21-Year-Old Destiny Harrison
A 21-year-old woman killed inside of a salon in southeast Baltimore is being remembered as a dedicated mother and talented business owner.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Family, friends, and former classmates came together in her hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia to...
CBS 2 - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources