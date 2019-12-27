Women helping women: Delphi native looks to empower others through new business

Improvement for women in the area.

News 18's anna darling found out today how opening the doors to artemis is opening the door for so much more.

Love..inspire..believe..

"to me there's always hope" meet erin jubril.

She was born and raised in delphi.

And is the proud owner of artemis color lounge and lifestyle studio, which just opened it's doors in october.

Doing hair has always been jubril's passion.

"no matter what i was doing or where i was at mentally, if i was doing hair i could connect with women and my soul's purpose would just light up and i was standing in my power' but it took some trials and tribulations to get to where she is today.

The now single mom left her hometown at 21 for bigger and better things.

"i was in a challenging marriage and i wanted to make it work for my kids, i kind of gave it everything i could."

But there was always something about delphi that was drawing her family back home.

"we would always come back to delphi for christmas and i asked my son kaden and i said what's your favorite thing about coming home to delphi and he said being a family and it was like i got gut punched" so in 2016 they made the move back.

And when the opportunity came for her to own her own business, it opened the door for another passion.

"how can i integrate coaching and sharing and empowering women on a grander scale and still do hair because that's me" one way she discovered is through exercise.

"it's all about self love and self care" the 1902 building had the perfect space in the back, and she brought in her friend breanna maxwell to teach fitness classes.

"i hear a lot of people talk negative about themselves, now when they say that to me i have a space where i can say come here, this is a safe place for you to come and feel better about themselves" paula bennett drives 35 minutes from lafayette to get her hair done at artemis.

She says jubril is giving women something important.

"you're giving to the community, you're giving to your kids, to your employers and you have to take that time to rejuvenate and self heal."

With a whole new chapter that's been opened, jubril has big plans for 2020.

"my biggest vision is to inspire and encourage in other women to honor themselves and follow their bliss" anna darling news 18 they raised 18- hundred dollars for the delphi education foundation during the grand opening of the salon.

Jubril has even more plans for empowering women through personal development.

Learn more about that on our website wlfi.com