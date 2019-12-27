A Candlelight service and Holy Communion took place on Christmas Eve

Sing along with the choir.

Our tania tchalikian was there to see the experience.

This marks the 107th annual christmas eve service for the first english lutheran church.

Many families came out to the candlelight service and holy communion on tuesday evening.

Most of the children were part of the 4:30 pm service.the choir sang many different christmas songs praising the lord and reminding everyone what christmas is all about.

The chancel choir opened up the service with the song almost there before inviting all to join in o little town of bethlehem.

It's a wonderful feeling to be able to sing sing your heart out to the glory of god.

Members of the church were excited to partake in this it's a wonderful feeling to be able to sing sing your heart out to the glory of god.

Members of the church were excited to partake in this tradition.service was special because the choir was singing about jesus' birth and members of the church were excited to partake in this tradition.service was special because the choir was singing about jesus' birth and what the reason this holiday is celebrated.

Well it's such a pleasure to hear i mean its all so beautiful with the sights and sounds and everything its just really an overwhelming gift from god that he gives us.

From the first english lutheran church and everyone we wish you all a very merry christmas.

In victoria im tania tchalikian for your hometwon news.

Stay with us -- coming up on newscenter 25 at ten --- president trump lashes out at democrats..

And singles