Parents of Four-Year Old Killed Before Christmas Honor Son's Legacy with Special Surprise

The family of a young boy who died after being hit by a drunk driver in a Salt Lake City crosswalk spent their Christmas remembering their son in a special way.



Recent related videos from verified sources Baltimore County Boy Forms Special Friendship With Doctor Who Saved His Life One Baltimore County family has a lot to be thankful for, especially since their 7-year-old son, Declan, has just celebrated another Christmas. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 03:01Published 12 minutes ago Miniature horses dressed as Santa surprise 95-year-old on her birthday Miniature horses dressed as Santa got into the festive spirit with bells on when they visited a 95-year-old neighbour for a birthday surprise.The Falabella horses, which wore red-and-white coats, hats.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published 1 week ago