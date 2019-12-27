Tyler?

For most of us the holiday season is about sharing caring and giving, but for the stovall family, tragedy struck on monday night when they found there 13 year old son unconscious and unresponsive?

A christmas marcile turned into tragedy for young glennden known as superman to his friends and family!

"5 o clock this morning, he woke up he started demanding how he wanted his food, his meds, his uniform, and its time to go" that was glennden and his dad in august 2018 at the little league world series in williamsport?

Playing a game he loved, known to most of us as america's past tim?

Baseball not only brought joy to superman?

But allowed him to be his sel?

Not only did he hit baseballs from his wheelchair he impacted lives all around him?

Glenndens grandmother.

Mary.

"it was incredible, he is our superman, in life hes been great to everybody, in death, he is making other people live.

Glennden suffered from lesch nyhan syndrome?

A rare and fatal deficiency of the x chromosome?

But that didn't stop him from being a typical 13 year old boy "he made me smile every time i seen him, always cracking jokes, anytime i seen him, he'd talk trash, he was always being mean to me, hes a little brother to me" monday was a routine day for the stovall family?

Superman laid down for his daily nap?

But never woke up a feeding tube malfunction caused glennden the superman to aspirate?

Ultimately choking him in his sleep?

An ambulance was called and rushed the young man to st.

Vincent where he laid on life suppor?

Until thursday?

A real life super her?

Paying the total sacrifice to give others a chance at life!

"everyone knows the story of superman, hes a super hero, he saves everyone from danger today kinda of says what superman is to us as kids and adults, todays hes a doner, hes a christmas miracle, for 5 to 7 families, 5 to 7 families, reaches thousands, of people, hes changing lives today!!

As the hallway was lined with doctors, nurses, family, friends, and fellow athletes?

A christmas tragedy instantly turned into a christmas miracle?

Superman will be able to save at least two lives?

With his heart beating another beat?

And his lungs breathing another breath his family finds comfort in knowing a soul so young will live on so much longer?

"hes living on through other people which is very important to us" in evansville, tyler druin 44news.