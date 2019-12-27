MO VETERAN HIRING

On the way and santa tracking him to we'll missouri is one of the best places for veterans to get a job after military service, according to new data from the department of labor.

Koam's zach dodge talked to a veteran about how difficult finding a job can be, and to a local employer on what they're doing to help those who've served.

Jimmy burgess spent more than a decade serving his country in the army.

Burgess: "i was an airborne guy.

A special operations guy and then i became an armor officer.

Did three tours in iraq."

He says after getting out of the military, his transition to civilian life was smoother than most.

Burgess: "for me i just realized i wanted more as it was.

You know i knew i loved being in the military, but i knew the military didn't define me."

Now, he works for freeman health system, and is involved in two different non profits to help other veterans.

Burgess: "a lot of veterans do struggle with that identity of finding themselves.

So for us it's that being able to reassimilate them, whether they've been out for six minutes or six years."

Burgess' mission is just a part of what happens in missouri to help veteran's transition after being in the service.

New data from the u-s department of labor shows that missouri is among the best states to place veterans in jobs after they received the jobs for veterans grant.

Post: "i feel like we've made several changes in the last couple of years to recruit and recognize our veterans."

Freeman health system recruits veterans, offers them support through the ozark center, and currently employs more than a hundred veterans.

Post: "we think that veterans make great employees.

They have great work ethic, they can think on the spot, they are very adaptable.

And sometimes it is difficult to go from that environment that they, the only environment they've ever known, and so to help them make that transition into another workforce is something that means a lot to us."

Burgess is glad to see the progress that's been made, but adds it's important to help veterans find jobs that give them a purpose.

Burgess: "and that's really the key.

Is finding the right veteran for that job that will keep them around."

In joplin, zach dodge, koam news.

Dowe: the department of labor ssays this year missouri employed 62 percent of veterans who took advantage of the jobs for veteran's program.

That compares to 58 percent in kansas, and just under 46 percent in oklahoma.

Dowe: