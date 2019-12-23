Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

WORKING HOLIDAYS

Video Credit: KOAM - Published < > Embed
WORKING HOLIDAYSTroopers aren't the only ones who'll be working through the holiday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WORKING HOLIDAYS

Drivers.

Chris: troopers aren't the only ones who'll be working through the holiday.

People clocking in include, police, first responders, toll booth workers and health professionals.

One doctor we spoke to says working the holiday has its upside.

"well we are alway available no matter which day they come in and we are always happy to be here we are lucky we get to be here on a holiday because that just means we get to have another holiday in a few days so we get two because my family will be here in a couple of days " another benefit for many working christmas is holiday or overtime pay.



Recent related news from verified sources

EasyJet launches huge Boxing Day sale with discounts on thousands of flights and package holidays

EasyJet launches huge Boxing Day sale with discounts on thousands of flights and package holidaysIf you're looking for a holiday deal, you can secure your 2020 getaway with just a £60pp deposit
Daily Record - Published

Camila Cabello Reveals How She's Spending Her Holiday Break

Camila Cabello is sending holiday cheer to her fans! The 22-year-old entertainer took to her...
Just Jared Jr - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Go4Frost

Frost Airshow Safety RT @rambling911: Thank you to all the air traffic controllers, airports, airlines, and aviation personnel working over the holidays to keep… 1 minute ago

chrisburlingame

🔮 Chris Burlingame 🔮 @boring_as_heck I'm with you on working Christmas Eve, btw. I like working on or around holidays because they're a… https://t.co/H44y2G0KDi 3 minutes ago

laiscarcassoli1

Lais vai para a ccxp20 RT @RobertDowneyJr: Sometimes, don’t the holidays just make u wanna curl up behind that zombie sweater you’ve been working on? https://t.co… 5 minutes ago

thirstybobohu

sec RT @whiffleyeol: [warnings: semi-public blowjob,***piercing, degradation kink, slight age gap] baekhyun loved working as an airport sec… 6 minutes ago

LabAdvancedMed

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine RT @MDAndersonNews: We are grateful for all of our team members who are working through the holidays to support our patients and their fami… 6 minutes ago

JTTW65825975

Julie RT @M1cha31Patr1ck: #YangGangFamily especially all the OG that have been grinding for months. I'm seeing tons of new blue hats with less t… 6 minutes ago

Dibblerulez

Chris Dibble @AquaAzeem I've been working retail for over 10 years. I still LOVE the holidays. You have to separate work from the rest of it. 8 minutes ago

CandiGust

BLESSED BE THE FRUIT LOOPS I'm on episode 4. Gah it's so good! I'm working over the holidays so I can't binge it all at once,but I'm lovin' it… https://t.co/SMmI44qgij 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Holiday Exchanges and Returns [Video]Holiday Exchanges and Returns

The season of giving is wrapping up, which means the season of holiday returns is kicking off

Credit: KIMTPublished

Military members send Christmas greetings from overseas [Video]Military members send Christmas greetings from overseas

Not everyone is able to spend the holidays with loved ones, including those who serve in the Military. Here are some Holiday wishes from the men and women who serve from our area, and across the..

Credit: WKBTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.