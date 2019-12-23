WORKING HOLIDAYS

Drivers.

Chris: troopers aren't the only ones who'll be working through the holiday.

People clocking in include, police, first responders, toll booth workers and health professionals.

One doctor we spoke to says working the holiday has its upside.

"well we are alway available no matter which day they come in and we are always happy to be here we are lucky we get to be here on a holiday because that just means we get to have another holiday in a few days so we get two because my family will be here in a couple of days " another benefit for many working christmas is holiday or overtime pay.