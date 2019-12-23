Global  

Minnesotan Makes New US Olympic Sport Climbing Team

Erin Hassanzadeh sits down with Shoreview’s Kyra Condie, who has secured a spot on the new USA Olympic sport climbing team (2:19).

WCCO 4 News At 6 – December 26, 2019
