Minnesotan Makes New US Olympic Sport Climbing Team 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:19s - Published Minnesotan Makes New US Olympic Sport Climbing Team Erin Hassanzadeh sits down with Shoreview’s Kyra Condie, who has secured a spot on the new USA Olympic sport climbing team (2:19). WCCO 4 News At 6 – December 26, 2019 0

