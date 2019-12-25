Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CHRISTMAS TRASH

Video Credit: KOAM - Published < > Embed
CHRISTMAS TRASH

CHRISTMAS TRASH

Authorities want four-staters to stay safe at home as well.

The joplin police department is reminding folks to be careful with their christmas trash.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

CHRISTMAS TRASH

Authorities want four-staters to stay safe at home as well.

The joplin police department is reminding folks to be careful with their christmas trash.

Don't just leave empty boxes from those high ticket items on the curb.

Break down boxes and put them in trash cans so thieves don't know what santa brought for christmas.

"anytime you're gonna put trash out espicailly if it comes in a box it's always a good idea to try to break that box down not only does that prevent other people seeing what you may or may not have in your home it also saves space in your trash can."

Officials recommend just taking those items directly to a recycling center.



Recent related news from verified sources

New York UPS driver protects boy's Christmas toy by hiding it behind trash bins, video shows

A UPS driver was caught on camera trying to hide a large package in an attempt not to spoil a...
FOXNews.com - Published

Have yourself a cleaner Christmas: How to reduce, reuse and recycle all that holiday trash

Christmas creates a lot of trash. Here's how to recycle or reuse everything: wrapping paper, ribbons,...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police warn residents not to leave Christmas trash on the curb [Video]Police warn residents not to leave Christmas trash on the curb

Police departments across the metro are warning residents to be mindful when taking trash out to the curb because it could attract thieves.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published

Don't Leave Christmas Boxes In The Trash [Video]Don't Leave Christmas Boxes In The Trash

Boxes could be a target for thieves

Credit: KVEWPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.