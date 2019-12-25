Authorities want four-staters to stay safe at home as well.

The joplin police department is reminding folks to be careful with their christmas trash.

Don't just leave empty boxes from those high ticket items on the curb.

Break down boxes and put them in trash cans so thieves don't know what santa brought for christmas.

"anytime you're gonna put trash out espicailly if it comes in a box it's always a good idea to try to break that box down not only does that prevent other people seeing what you may or may not have in your home it also saves space in your trash can."

Officials recommend just taking those items directly to a recycling center.