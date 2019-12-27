Global  

Alexis Lafrenière scores winner: clearly on Red Wings' radar

Alexis Lafrenière scores winner: clearly on Red Wings' radar

Alexis Lafrenière scores winner: clearly on Red Wings' radar

Alexis Lafrenière scores game-winner at World Junior Championships, and is clearly on Red Wings' radar.

Brad Galli has more.
Alexis Lafrenière scores winner: clearly on Red Wings' radar

TONIGHT ON ACTION NEWS AT 10:00AND 11:00.MEANWHILE THE WORLD JUNIORCHAMPIONSHIPS BEGAN IN THE CZECHREPUBLIC.U.S. TODAY AND CANADA STARTING.KEEP AN EYE ON ONE BIG NAME.LATE IN THE THIRD TIED AT FOUR.THIS GUY, MY GOODNESS, THE STEALAND THE FINISH.THREE ASSISTS.THE GAME WINNER.HE DOES IT IN STYLE.WHAT A TALENT.CANADA BEAT USA.6-4.THE WINGS HAVE THE WORST RECORD,THAT GUY RIGHT THERE THE PRIZEIF THEY WIN THAT LOTTERY.




