Fairmount Liquors closing for good after new year due to flooding along U.S. 24

"I have finally came to thepoint thati'm going to have to close it"AFTER YEARS OFBEGGING FOR HELP....FLOODING IS FORCING ABUSINESS OWNER ININDEPENDENCE TO SHUTHER DOORS FOR GOOD.41 ACTION NEWS HASBEEN FOLLOWING THEBATTLE BETWEEN THEOWNER AND THE CITY FORYEARS.REPORTER SARAH PLAKEJOINS US NOW LIVE WITHTHE LATEST UPDATE ONTHIS SAGA.WE'VE STAYED ON TOP OFTHIS STORY,INTERVIEWING THE OWNEROF THIS LIQUOR STORE ATLEAST HALF A DOZENTIMES..

SHOWING THEIMPACT FLOODING CANHAVE ON LOCALLY-OWNEDBUSINESSES.NOW COME JANUARY 1,THE OWNER WILL SHUT ITDOWN.It's just too much to keepdoing.Time and time again --Here we go again-- Owner Thelma Jordan haswarned 41 Action News..

Andthe city..

That the floodingissues along 24 Highwaywould eventually force her toclose for good.I have done this so manytimes.And now here she is, telling usthat day has finally come.I can't tell you how sad I amabout this whole thing but itcomes to the point that I don'thave the money to put into itanymore.All she could do was stack herinventory on pallets and praythe forecast is wrong..

But abroken underground drainrestricting the creek's waterflow..

And erosion..

Means anyrain could be a disaster.It seems like in the time sincethe first flood in 2015 thereshould have been somethingdone.

I'm not the only oneaffected.

I have so manypeople in the neighborhoodcome in all the time and tellme sad stories.The issues have continued forso long that Jordan is headingto court next year, suingIndependence, Sugar Creek,MoDOT, and the car lotacross the street -- saying it'stheir responsibility to fix it.It's terrible for theirbusiness, imean this is their livelihood.I have put so many years ofmy life into this.

And i havewonderful customers that arevery - they keep coming back,they're great.We come in and buy lotterytickets, stuff like that all thetime.

And my Crown Royal, Sowe're gonna miss her.This letter to her customersays it all --I've just come to the pointwhere this is the only thing ican do.JORDAN HAS ANOTHERLIQUOR STORE JUST 3MILES WEST OF HERE..WHERE HER EMPLOYEESHERE WILL TRY TO PICK UPSOME SHIFTS.SARAH PLAKE 41 ACTIONNEWS