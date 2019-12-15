Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Contractor Put Diesel Fuel In Underground Gas Tank

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
Contractor Put Diesel Fuel In Underground Gas Tank

Contractor Put Diesel Fuel In Underground Gas Tank

The fuel mistake happened at the King Soopers gas station on N.

50th Avenue in Brighton.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Guy Filling Gas in Scooter Ends Up Spilling It as Tank Overflows [Video]Guy Filling Gas in Scooter Ends Up Spilling It as Tank Overflows

This guy was refilling his scooter with fuel at a gas station. He kept the nozzle above the tank but failed to notice that the gas was overflowing and falling to the ground. 

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:10Published

Major Credit Card Issuer Warns About Paying For Gas At The Pump [Video]Major Credit Card Issuer Warns About Paying For Gas At The Pump

Visa is warning its users about using credit cards to pay for gas at the pump. Newser reports Visa has recently two security groups about cybercrime groups. The groups have hacked North American fuel..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.