29 Parents Sue Colorado Springs Daycare After False Wall Discovered



Recent related videos from verified sources Daycare Owner Charged After Allegedly Hiding Toddler Behind ‘False Wall’ Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on a Colorado daycare owner who was arrested for allegedly hiding 26 toddlers behind a false wall. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:13Published 12 hours ago Man throws money into the air after robbing bank on Christmas COLORADO SPRINGS — A man with a striking resemblance to Santa Claus was feeling the spirit of the holidays when he decided to rob a bank two days before Christmas and then redistributed the cash by.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:06Published 12 hours ago