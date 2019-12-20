Expanded hard boiled egg recall

Recall of hard- boiled eggs..

Now includes items sold at costco, walmart, kroger and trader joe's.

The recall covers hard boiled egg products manufactured at the gainesville, georgia plant of alamark food*.

It includes all retail, pillow pack, pouch pack, frozen diced and protein kits... which may be contaminated with listeria.

The f-d-a has a full list of recalled products on its website.

Seven people in five states have been sickened in the outbreak... according to the c-d-c.

## *