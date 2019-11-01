Global  

Edwin Encarnación Gets 12 Million

Edwin Encarnación Gets 12 MillionThe White Sox Sign.
AP source: White Sox agree to deal with Edwin Encarnación

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with veteran...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •ESPN


Edwin Encarnacion lands with White Sox on 1-year deal worth $12M US: reports

Slugger Edwin Encarnacion apparently is headed to his fifth team in five years. According to multiple...
CBC.ca - Published


White Sox Sign Edwin Encarnación to One-Year, $12 Million Deal [Video]White Sox Sign Edwin Encarnación to One-Year, $12 Million Deal

White Sox Sign Edwin Encarnación to One-Year, $12 Million Deal. The Chicago White Sox have reportedly signed Edwin Encarnación on for $11 million, with a possible bonus worth another $1 million. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

