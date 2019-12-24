Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Drake Addresses Past Weeknd Beef In "War" Video

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Drake Addresses Past Weeknd Beef In 'War' Video

Drake Addresses Past Weeknd Beef In "War" Video

Drake surprised his fans with an early Christmas present in the form of new music.

The rap star released the track “War” Monday (December 23) where he talks about his longstanding beef with former collaborator The Weeknd.

Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Drake Surprises Everyone W/ New WAR Freestyle Video + Speaks On Ending The Weeknd Beef: “We Just Had To Fix Things”

Drake Surprises Everyone W/ New WAR Freestyle Video + Speaks On Ending The Weeknd Beef: “We Just Had To Fix Things”OVO Sound boss Drake is on his music grind with 2019 wrapping up. The 6 God has come forward to...
SOHH - Published

Drake Ends Rumored Feud With The Weeknd With "War" Single

Friends again? On Monday, the day before Christmas Eve, Drake released a new single and music video,...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

djhalfpint401

Dj 1/2 Pint Drake Addresses Past Weeknd Beef In "War" Video https://t.co/MnbDK9PRFM 21 hours ago

411Plugged

Da 411 Drake Addresses Past Weeknd Beef In "War" Video https://t.co/3gcKXNZTei 2 days ago

SMEnlightenment

SM Enlightenment Media Drake Addresses Past Weeknd Beef In "War" Video - https://t.co/FQDfqrwYkO https://t.co/QTBUZddiTG 2 days ago

TheVirtuosoCo

TVC Drake Addresses Past Weeknd Beef In "War" Video https://t.co/ADAnC1Oytd https://t.co/aW6Dwd1FU9 2 days ago

openmicartists

Open Mic Artists New post (Drake Addresses Past Weeknd Beef In "War" Video) has been published on Open Mic Artists. And now peace.… https://t.co/SyUNOuGcfJ 2 days ago

openmicartists

Open Mic Artists New post (Drake Addresses Past Weeknd Beef In "War" Video) has been published on Open Mic Artists. And now peace.… https://t.co/Y7qE2sBYn0 2 days ago

heavygroovebeat

HeavyGroove Music Drake Addresses Past Weeknd Beef In "War" Video https://t.co/Rxv4EEiaFZ https://t.co/pB2dCb8jMI 2 days ago

DJ_BIGVIC

DJ BigVic Drake Addresses Past Weeknd Beef In "War" Video https://t.co/V7S0CSjMF9 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.