‘Santa still found them’: Nonprofit group helps deliver gifts to homeless chlidren

This Christmas Eve, a nonprofit group is making sure Santa finds his way to all children, even those without a permanent place to call home.
To milwaukee.

This christmas eve ..

A group is making sure santa finds his way to all kids ..

Even those without a permanent place to call home.

Madalyn o'neill visited the workshop this morning and can tell us how 'santas without chimneys' is making a difference.

The nonprofit is making sure madison families experiencing homelessness ... or as they say, rooflessness ... have a merry christmas.

Santa's elves are keeping busy today doing so ... by filling children's wish lists and delivering packages with santa all day.

Gifts based on kids' wishes range from toys to socks ..

And every sack of goodies has a blanket and books as well.

Now on its eighth christmas eve doing this ..

Santas without chimneys will be making sure about 400 families get a visit from santa.

Chaos riddle exec director, santas without chimneys 39:47 "it gives them some joy and happiness, which they don't have a lot of in their life when everything's so uncertain.

They don't know where they're going to be at.

They don't know wher etheir next meal's coming from.

Santa still found them.

It's still a certainty that santa's still out there."

The nonprofit's director says this can help with the stigma of homelessness as well -- making sure kids have christmas presents like their classmates.

This group is made of volunteers ... and the prep work goes yearround.

Donations help keep this possible each year.

For example this season ..

The group is really in need of food carts.

We'll have a link on our website if you'd like ot learn more or donate.

Thanks




