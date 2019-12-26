Global  

Lindsey Vonn Proposes To P.K. Subban

Lindsey Vonn Proposes To P.K. SubbanVonn is a former Olympic skier and proposed to her hockey player boyfriend.
Lindsey Vonn proposes to P.K. Subban: 'Men should get engagement rings too'

Lindsey Vonn proposed to P.K. Subban on Christmas Day, explaining her belief that men should also be...
Lindsey Vonn & P.K. Subban Are Engaged Again After She Proposes to Him!

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and pro hockey player P.K. Subban got engaged over the summer…but now...
Skier Lindsey Vonn Proposes To Fiance P.K. Subban

Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn got engaged again to the man who is already her fiance.

Trending: Lindsey Vonn

Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn proposed to her boyfriend, pro-hockey player P.K. Subban, on Christmas Day. He said 'Yes!'

