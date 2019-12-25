Global  

‘I’m still in disbelief’: Two waitresses receive $4,000 Christmas Eve tip

‘I’m still in disbelief’: Two waitresses receive $4,000 Christmas Eve tipTwo Madison waitresses’ Christmases are looking a lot merrier.
Yet.

'tis the season to pay it forward.

The boys and girls club of dane county is doing just that this christmas eve ..

With one gift leaving the recipients in disbelief.

Madalyn o'neill brings us this heartwarming story.

Jessica grover and tracy jones waitresses 40:46 "christmas is chaotic."

The hustle and bustle of christmas doesn't stop at parkway family restaurant.

Troxel773301 14:52 "my coworkers, everyone of them, i adore all of them, so it's a good place to work."

Not when there's so many people here to eat ... troxel773301 14:41 "i'll eat here on my day off, so that says something."

... and to give back.

Michael johnson exec.

Dir., boys and girls club of dane county 47:11 "we just wanted to pay it forward."

These are boys and girls club donors responding to a call for donations.

Johnson 47:52 "i am shocked 20 people showed up here with 100 bucks each."

Part of the money is helping fund gifts for families in need.

Nat?

It's something longtime waitress tracy jones is thrilled to see.

Jones 41:57 "one family they helped, i waited on these guys, i know them."

It's because she and her best friend and fellow employee jessica grover know how heavy the holidays can get.

Jones 40:50 "we're like, we run, ok, i got this, i got something for this kid, got something for that kid, you're constantly chasing your own tail."

Jones is a single mom of four ..

Grover has three kids and a husband whose injuries put him out of work.

Johnson 48:24 "a lot of times we forget about waitresses and waiters."

Not this time.

(johnson) troxel774101 33:35 "we also know we want to pay it forward for you.

This young lady has something she wants to present to you."

: in this case ... 'keeping the change' can be life-changing.

(jones) troxel774101 33:48 "oh my god.

Are you..

Laughs" so there's aip for $4,000 dollars for you to share.

2 grand a piece."

: at bit more than the standard 20 percent ... (jones) troxel774101 34:03".... love you love you too" ... the surprise gift takes a weight off.

(jones) troxel774101 34:40 "thank you guys so much from the bottom of our hearts, you have no idea what we can do with that kind of money."

Soon enough ..

The regular hustle and bustle continues ... (jones) troxel774101 35:57 "oh my god, oh my god."

... now, feeling a little bit lighter.

Grover and jones 43:17 "thank you.

We love you.

I love you.

Merry christmas."

Beyond giving these two server's families a very merry christmas ... the money raised by the boys and girls club this christmas is also helping a family exriencing




