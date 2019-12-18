Giving the gift of life this holiday

Global  

Video Credit: WISC - Published < > Embed
In this season of giving, the Madison chapter of the American Red Cross is hoping you'll keep the organization in mind.
Of that campaign... ending at 8 p-m.

In this season of giving... the madison chapter of the american red cross is hoping you'll keep the organization in mind.

Nats - piano playing today marked the 34th annual holiday blood drive... held over at the alliant energy center.

It takes a number of volunteers to pull off each year... including dave barman... an army veteran who's been working athis drive since 19-85.

The winter months can be particularly challenging due to illnesses and holiday commitments.

Dave barman//red cross volunteer and donor: 1454 there's a big need at the holiday season for blood products as well as the lack of donors at other donations because they're busy.

People have a busy schedule during the holiday season, so we don't get the donors coming in, so they hold this holiday blood drive and really push.

1512 the red cross expects hundred of donors for this year's holiday blood drive... but along with blood and platlette donations... there's always a need for volunteers.

If you're interested... you can visit the red cross' website for more information.



