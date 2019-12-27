Global  

Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same'

Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same'President Trump responded to the 'Home Alone 2" controversy.
Trump slams Trudeau after cameo cut from CBC broadcast of 'Home Alone 2'

Trump slams Trudeau after cameo cut from CBC broadcast of 'Home Alone 2'Donald Trump took a swipe at Justin Trudeau after discovering his cameo was cut from CBC’s...
WorldNews

Trump Fires Back at Home Alone Snub: 'The Movie Will Never Be the Same'

President Donald Trump blamed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after his brief cameo in early...
Mediaite


Jason G. RT @PaulLidicul: I just RE-edited the Donald Trump cameo scene in "Home Alone 2" so that Justin Trudeau can put it BACK in - and really pis… 19 hours ago

