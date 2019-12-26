Jesse Ritka's 5pm Storm Team 4cast (12/26) 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:25s - Published Jesse Ritka's 5pm Storm Team 4cast (12/26) It feels more like April than December but a cold front swings through to bring us more clouds tonight and temperatures flirting with the freezing mark. 0

