‘Many people recognise’ esports is a sport, says five-time Olympian Charmaine Crooks 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: YTV SG - Duration: 02:38s - Published ‘Many people recognise’ esports is a sport, says five-time Olympian Charmaine Crooks Yahoo TV spoke to Canadian Olympian Charmaine Crooks about how traditional sports and esports compare. She is the vice-president of the Global Esports Federation, which aims to improve the standing of esports worldwide. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this