4 News Now's 'Stories from the Heart' (Part 2)

("nats of tree lighting 3-2-1") what a way to kick off the holiday season... one of our favorite holiday traditions here at 4 news now.

In early december, mark peterson and the 4 news now extreme team once again lit up the trees in cowley park... right below sacred heart childrens hospital.

We started this tradition years ago - to bring the holidays to the kids, families and staff who have to spend their christmas getting - and, giving - treatment.

It's one of a half dozen extreme team projects every year, that we do to give back to the community we love so much.

Welcome back... you can find community anywhere... anywhere you feel safe - and, supported - and, loved.and sometimes, it's a world away from where you started.

Alyssa charlston has the story of a wsu football player's unlikely journey to the palouse.

Cosmas kwete: "if i look back just like four or five years ago like how i was, how i was going to school, how i was just like living life, just to live another day.

Thinking about that and how i got here it's pretty crazy."alyssa: what's even crazier...is the world cosmas kwete was living in..15 years ago.

Born in the democratic republic of the congo...while it was serving as the battlefield of the deadliest human conflict since world war two.cosmas: "when war broke loose my dad and my mom they said the best opportunity for us to live another day is to leave and go live in a refugee camp.alyssa: they left nightly intrusions armed fighters...or thiefs...breaking into their home late at night.

The family of nine..bussed south to zimbabwe...and traded their dangerous life...for one full of uncertainty.

Cosmas: "electricity you get a schedule of 'it comes this time' it goes this time.

Clean water there are specific places you can go to get clean water and if you want just like regular water, bath water or anything you go somewhere else."the schooling is not the best schooling, it's not in the best conditions, but if you want to go to school, you have to use what you have alyssa: what he also hada&was rugby and two brothers that all fell in love with it.

The sport....took them away from their rough, and often dangerous world.cosmas: us, having a chance of like escaping that, even though it wasn't the best of life, i also thank god for that opportunity.alyssa: imagine...being grateful while spending your entire childhood in a refugee camp.

But after 13 years in zimbabwe...their most life-changing opporunity came knocking.cosmas: "my dad told us that we get a chance to relocate to reset in america, a really good chance for us to start over and when i heard that news i almost broke down i was so happy, like what i watch on tv how the american life is you know something you want to be a part of."alyssa: he would become part of something very american...right away, when a coach at his new high school first spotted cosmas and his brothers.cosmas: "the football coach asked us what we wanted to do and we said we're here to play soccer and rugby.

And he said "oh you play rugby, you're gonna like football."

Alyssa: with his size speed, and rugby-mentality....cosmas was a natural on defense.

Football scholarship offers from all over the country started rolling in....but he wasn't making a decision on his new home...without his family.cosmas: i love my mom i'm really close with my mom.

I'm not a momma's boy but i love my mom.cosmas: "when i came out for my visit, my mom loved the school, loved the coaches, the environment, she thought it was the best situation for me.alyssa: just a few years removed from their old situation...where safety was never promised....this quaint, college town tucked away in the hills of the palouse...was the perfect opposite.cosmas: coming to pullman, you know pullman is like one of the most secure places, it's like, you can walk in pullman any time of the day you want any time of the night you want, it's most likely nothing will happen to you.this is the first time you're away from your brothers and your family, has it been hard?cosmas: it's been hard,but sometimes we talk and he tells me like we'll meet again some day but we gotta take care of business first."

Alyssa: business..means getting a degree in civil engineering...with a purpose to bring hope to a place that had none for the kwete family.

Cosmas: "one of my goals is to go back to africa, go back to like congo because you know how the infrastructure is really poor, just studying on foundation and building stuff over there and start building take care of my people, if i can say that."

For many of us in the inland northwest, nature sparks creativity.this year, we saw that firsthand... with a man who found a way to combine two loves... art - and flyfishing.

Ariana lake shows us his unique approach to the canvas.

00:31:44"at 8 years old, my grandpa got me my first fly rod,"00:31:57 " it was a pretty amazing childhood as far as loving fly fishing and being outdoors"a love like that--never leaves a man.

ánats of wateráthe river-- forever beckons to ben miller.

00:52:56"it's like the idea of just loving a river and just being out there in the moment," his hands have always been busy--an instrument in the hands of the artist.gopro 0286: cu reel pulling áágood natsáá at truckand a touch that will paint the water.

00:32:20 "im sitting here wrapping moms sewing thread on there and trying to find some materials like pocket lint," 00:32:29"i'd present them to my grandpa and he would take them and he would say it was the most perfect fly," from there--his passion for flyfishing grew.as vast and mighty as the spokane river.

00:56:17"it's quite the adventure actually,"once miller graduated wazzu--he took a job teaching art in his home state of washington.

But--it just wasn't right.

ánats wateráso he returned to the river.from the waters flowed his art.

00:56:04 "this is scary as heck, to one day wake up and say well i'm going to start making these paintings and then go out into the world and see what the world holds for ya,"scary.

Because in his hand--isn't a brush.

00:58:41"i think it's a style and a way of painting that a lot of folks can understand when they see it.

With the movement, the action, the colors, everything," bits of yarn--00:09:05 (cu yarn) nats "these are kind of the work horse."replace the hook.

With each cast--paint-soaked yarn strikes his canvas.

ánats striking noiseá00:52:31"burnt umber, pains gray,," amid the flow of any river--whether it's the madison--or the missouri---he finds the expansive empire beneath the surface.

00:26:31"it's just a smear of color going by," an abstract moment in time.

Captured in acrylic.miller knows--not everyone loves his style00:48:39"like, one guy walked away, he's like that's the dumbest fing thing i've ever seen....i loved that reaction because he didn't maybe agree with it, but he still had to aknowledge it."at the end of the day..

When he sees his masterpiece.

00:53:53"álaughsá i am ecstatic about it," just like that--he's a kid again.

Returning to the river.

there's nothing quite like the holidays to bring out the young at heart in all of us.

But we don't just mean christmas!

But we don't just mean christmas!

Taylor graham found a cross-generational celebration - of halloween.

01:07:39:02 (4) "oh i hear em!

Mercy honest, we've got a ton of em out there."

(mashup with 0011 closeup of spider head) time is a funny thing.

01:09:38:47 (1) jean laughing 00:59:23:14 (1) dropping candy in basketone day -- you're trick-or-treating.01:16:11:13 (1) "trick or treat!'the next -- you're passing out candy.

01:20:19:56 (2) "oh she likes suckers (laughs)"and before you know it --96 halloweens have passed --and the holiday may feel like a thing of the past.01:49:53:46 (3) laurie "just kind of puts a spark in them that they don't get very often."01:22:50:40 (2) "come on, have another one sweetie!"

Unless you're 96-year-old jean norton --01:16:43:58 (1) "here you go!"and her friends at brighton court assisted living.

Vo: 01:25:40:19 (6) "it makes us feel young.

It makes us feel happy."every year -- on october 31st --01:16:10:14 (2) "find something you -- trick or treat!"they turn back the clock for one hour --and suddenly, time melts away.

They're young again -- 01:24:35:18 good shot of jean smiling at boys as they pass out candy to trick-or-treaters --who come right to them at brighton court.01:21:03:14 (4) close up "oh boy!

(laughs)"this year -- it's kids from the northeast youth center.01:46:01:20 (7) vo: "oh, well it's hard to describe it because it's so perfect!

It just makes our life and makes our day."

01:44:57:53 (15)"oh my... it's a thrill.

Yeah, it really is.

I just, it just takes you back.

It just takes you back to the days vo: "when you did that same thing that their mothers are doing now."jean has been there before.she's a great grandmother.her kids -- their kids -- and átheir kids -- are all grown now.

01:15:43:18 (3) "oh, there you can have that, darling!"

01:50:12:52 (7)"i'm super emotional, but like, just to see that brings -- almost tears to my eyes.

My heart is just overflowing."so days like today --are timeless.

01:46:26:16 (10)"now i don't think too far ahead... but, only hope that maybe i can be here next year to take part in all of this again."

Middle schoolers have a lot on their plates...there's the juggling of classes, sports, and of course, homework...some sacajawea middle students, got an explosive hands-on lesson with the spokane bomb squad... caroline flynn explains this one-of-a-kind lesson.

Kimberly tayloradvanced 8th grade engineering10:27 when they show up late to class, they are fired 3ms. taylor runs her 8th grade engineering class like a business.kimberly tayloradvanced 8th grade engineering08:06 they have a product always that comes out of all of their thinking, all of their ideas and all their creations.

6most of their projects this year focused on bettering other classrooms. that's why the newest one really threw students for a loop.toby bryerspokane bomb squad/spokane police officer 18:13 so i'm also a member of the spokane bomb squad.

3 kaitlyn hawker8th grader31:23 we are going to what now?

2 officer bryer's bomb squad is the second busiest in the country.... and they need help.

Toby bryerspokane bomb squad/spokane police officer 18:57 talking to your teacher at the stem fair where we met, yep, there is a couple limitations to the robot that we have 5they got to brainstorming.... and ms. taylor thought her students could be the fresh set of eyes needed to fix the issues.

Kimberly tayloradvanced 8th grade engineering08:51 when you go through so much school and you are in college and learn this and this i think sometimes it almost puts blinders on adults.

7toby bryer spokane bomb squad/spokane police officer27:14 everything that we do is concerned with that right there.here's the problem.the claw.it's used to pick up bombs.... open doors.... and manipulate objects.... and it isn't working quite right..toby bryer spokane bomb squad/spokane police officer27:39you don't get much friction to actually be able to grip and open and turn.

It's easy with a hand but trying to do it with a robot.

8for these cash- strapped pre-teens a new claw was out of the question.so they decided to make a glove to go over the existing claw.

8th grader buzz hamilton's job is figuring out what could be added to the glove to give it a better grasp.buzz hamilton 8th grader17:33 one of the things that humans have to grip doors better is fingerprints and the ridges that come up.

So i tried to replicate that on here 8as if coming up with a solution as a class project was pressure enough....officer bryer upped the stakes.toby bryerspokane bomb squad/spokane police officer19:18 if it is functional, we are going to let every other bomb squad in the country know.

5the statement actually motivated them more.... when we last checked back in, they were ahead of schedule to finish the prototype.sam tippetts8th grader54:16 if we do good and we get this done and perfect, we could impact the entire country.

