shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Conductor se choca en Skyway Un accidente que sucedido esta mañana, nos sirve para recordar que debemos tomar precauciones en la carretera. El incidente sucedio en el carril via al oeste de skyway. El conductor perdó el control del veículo y termino en una zanja al este de bruce road. El accidente causo retrasos en la ía. Segun los oficiales, el conductor fue trasladado al hospital con heridas





