Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Conductor se choca en Skyway

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Conductor se choca en Skyway

Conductor se choca en Skyway

Un conductor perdió el control de su vehículo, y termino en una zanja al este de bruce Road, hoy en la mañana.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Conductor se choca en Skyway

Un accidente que sucedido esta mañana, nos sirve para recordar que debemos tomar precauciones en la carretera.

El incidente sucedio en el carril via al oeste de skyway.

El conductor perdó el control del veículo y termino en una zanja al este de bruce road.

El accidente causo retrasos en la ía.

Segun los oficiales, el conductor fue trasladado al hospital con heridas




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.