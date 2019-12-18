Global  

Providence Ministries Christmas Event

Recognizing a dedicated volunteering who plays a major role in the success Providence Ministry Christmas event each year.
A white christmas but sunny skies and no rain was the perfect condition for the providence ministries christmas event.

News 12's winsotn reed has our story.

Hundreds of toys sit in the room waiting to go home with dozens of kids.

Kids didn't struggle to find the right gift for themselves.

"what makes this christmas event so special is that kids can pick out any toy of their liking.

So, if your child is into sports, barbie dolls, music,or if the kiddos could use a handy dandy tool set, providence ministries has it all."

Volunteers say it's better to give than to receive.

"i enjoy getting to help out here and helping the kids find some toys.

And have a good time" no child went unnoticed thanks to the charitable efforts of aaron and other volunteers.

"it lets the kids know that there are people that care about them.

Even if they don't get presents from santa claus, there are still people that can help them and give them toys and bring them joy."

For 15 christmas' in a row, aaron has volunteered for providence ministries.

He says he wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

"it can be a sacrifice but it doesn't have to be a sacrifice because it is something that i enjoy to do."

"it gives us an opportunity to help out in our community.

Help kids have a christmas that they might not have other wise."

Seeing kids excited during the holidays is the main reason why he keeps coming back.

Seeing kids excited during the holidays is the main reason why he keeps coming back.

"the smile on the kids faces, i would say is the best reason to do it" in dalton, georgia - winston reed - news 12 now




