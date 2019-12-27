'Tis the season for after-Christmas deals and returns



Recent related videos from verified sources South Florida stores offering post-Christmas deals and discounts If you think the holiday shopping season is over, think again. Even though Christmas is behind us, it’s full speed ahead for many shoppers. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:16Published 3 hours ago Shoppers head to stores after Christmas for deals, exchanges and to spend gift cards You could call it exchange day, gift card day, or discount day. Stores don’t know what to call it, but they know the day after Christmas is a big day for business. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:47Published 3 hours ago