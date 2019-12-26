Global  

2 Women Sue Frontier Airlines Over Sexual Assault Complaints

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
The women claim the airline did nothing about their accusations of sexual assault.
kittybravofan

Kitty Women sue Frontier Airlines over alleged***assaults by passengers https://t.co/1YxYdIUgAl via @usatoday 1 hour ago

kfbk

News 93.1 KFBK Two Women Sue Frontier Airlines Over Sexual Assaults by Passengers https://t.co/Lq4kBdWXSc 2 hours ago

find_pam

Find Pam RT @CBSDenver: ‘Make Sure This Never Happens To Anyone Else’: Women Sue Frontier Airlines Over Sexual Assault https://t.co/Uu2qi7ZOnJ https… 2 hours ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver ‘Make Sure This Never Happens To Anyone Else’: Women Sue Frontier Airlines Over Sexual Assault… https://t.co/zoX4ADZbgd 2 hours ago

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 The lawsuit seeks to represent any other passengers who were sexually assaulted on Frontier flights from Dec. 16, 2… https://t.co/6tf2viI5lp 3 hours ago

ryanthewriter

Ryan M. Lee RT @KFIAM640: The lawsuit seeks to represent any other passengers who were sexually assaulted on Frontier flights from Dec. 16, 2017, to th… 4 hours ago

1430KASI

1430 KASI-AM Two Women Sue Frontier Airlines Over Sexual Assaults by Passengers https://t.co/vC5OjFMKtK 5 hours ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com The lawsuit notes that the FBI issued a warning in 2018 that the number of sexual assaults by passengers reported o… https://t.co/Y7GMpLqMNv 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Frontier Airlines Ignored Two Sexual Assault Requests For Help [Video]Frontier Airlines Ignored Two Sexual Assault Requests For Help

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Women Sue Frontier Airlines Over Sex Assaults By Passengers [Video]Women Sue Frontier Airlines Over Sex Assaults By Passengers

Two women who say they were sexually assaulted by passengers on Frontier Airlines flights are suing the Denver-based budget carrier for allegedly refusing to help them and either not having or failing..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:30Published

