Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield
0
HOLIDAYS....STARBUCKS HAS THECURE.THE COFFEE GIANT DOESN'T WANTTHE FESTIVITIES TOEND -- SO SELECT LOCATIONS AREHOSTING "POP-UP PARTIES"THROUGH THE END OF THE YEAR.EACH DAY -- 200 STORES WILLOFFER FREE TALL ESPRESSO DRINKSTO CUSTOMERS FROM 1 TO 2 P-MLOCAL TIME.AND THE DEAL IS GOOD FORSEASONAL FAVORITES LIKEPEPPERMINT MOCHAS AND OTHERYEAR-ROUND GO-TOS.THERE IS ONE PARTY HERE IN TOWNTOMORROW AT THEWEEDPATCH HIGHWAY AND HIGHWAY 58STARBUCKS INEAST BAKERSFIELD.OH CHRISTMAS TREE... OH




msirnio1

Mrs. CFA RT @KATUNews: Between 1 and 2 p.m., Starbucks will be offering free tall espresso drinks at 200 of its stores. The offer is good through N… 4 minutes ago

MattGunnKTVO

Matt Gunn KTVO Starbucks offering free drinks through end of December https://t.co/MC4tN6QN3K 15 minutes ago

KATUNews

KATU News Between 1 and 2 p.m., Starbucks will be offering free tall espresso drinks at 200 of its stores. The offer is good… https://t.co/xc2e9yzm96 24 minutes ago

riveragurrl23

gabrielle rivera @julesmarie_0 You can get a free ice cream from baskin Robbins and a free drink at Starbucks 🥳 29 minutes ago

TinaKeophannga

❄️Baby Yoda's Auntie❄️ RT @ILoveFreeThings: Free Tall Handcrafted Espresso Drink at Starbucks: https://t.co/IrRXRsKBRg 30 minutes ago

s4tane

ᴋᴀᴛ @Starbucks tomorrow is my birthday and idk if i'm signed up to get a free drink? help! i have my account info 😊 32 minutes ago

ILoveFreeThings

I Love Free Things Free Tall Handcrafted Espresso Drink at Starbucks: https://t.co/IrRXRsKBRg 33 minutes ago

Bakocom

Bako.com Starbucks free drink - Video https://t.co/pIGm3poUs9 #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/N3M7AqXiGV 49 minutes ago


Here's How to Make Starbucks Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa at Home

One of our favorite Starbucks drinks for the holidays is the Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa. It's the perfect combination of sweet and spice, much like a snickerdoodle cookie, and it's a great accompaniment..

Credit: POPSUGAR

