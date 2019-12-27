Global  

Kylie Minogue on her love for the Queen

Kylie Minogue speaks about her love of the Queen.

She made the comments to PA during an interview about her latest project for Tourism Australia.

Kylie says the Queen has a special aura and represents a centenary.
