23ABC News at 5 p.m. | Top Stories for Dec. 26

JOINING US TONIGHT FOR23ABC NEWS AT FIVE -- I'MJESSICA HARRINGTON.TONIGHT'S TOP STORIES..WINTRY WEATHER CAUSINGINTERSTATE 5 TO BE CLOSED AT THEGRAPEVINE...WHAT OFFICIALS ARE SAYING ABOUTTHE CLOSURE DURINGONE OF THE THE BUSIEST HOLIDAYTRAVEL DAYS.PLUS -- MORE THAN 200 PEOPLEARRESTED BY CALIFORNIAHIGHWAY PATROL...WE'LL TELL YOU ALL ABOUT THERESULTS FROM THE HOLIDAYMAXIMUM ENFORCEMENT PERIOD.23ABC NEWS AT 5 STARTS RIGHTNOW.GOOD EVENING -- WE ARE STARTINGTONIGHT WITH THE STORMSWEEPING THROUGH OUR STATE --CAUSING HOLIDAY TRAVELTROUBLES FOR MANY TRYING TORETURN HOME...WE WANT TO TURN RIGHT NOW TO ALOOK AT THE CURRENTCONDITIONS AROUND THE COUNTY.HERE'S A LOOK AT YOURFORECAST... HERE'S A LOOK ATCURRENTCONDITIONS IN BAKERSFIELD RIGHTNOW... TEMPERATURES ARE IN THE40S ACROSS BAKERSFIELD AT THISHOUR.

AND IFIT'S FEELING COLDER TODAYCOMPARED TO YESTERDAY,THAT'S BECAUSE IT IS... THEWINDS ARE BLOWING PUSHING THATSTORM THROUGH AND WORKING TOCLEAR THAT CLOUD COVERAGEMEANING OUR TEMPERATURES AREDOWN 10 DEGREES.WIND SPEEDS PRETTY CALM HERE INBAKERSFIELDRIGHT NOW AT AROUND 8 MILES PERHOUR.AS WE TAKE A LOOK AT OUR RADARAND SATILLITE RIGHT NOW..

HERE'STHE WEATHER MOVING THROUGH.

THEBLUE ON YOUR SCREEN IS SNOW...THE PINK IS A MIX OF SNOW ANDRAIN, REDAND YELLOW IS ALSO RAIN COMINGDOWN IN PLACESMODERATE TO HEAVY.EXPANDING TO A LOOK AT OURTEMPERATURES AROUND THECOUNTY YOU CAN SEE WE'REANYWHERE FROM 40S TO 30S.

AND ALOOK AT OUR WIND SPEEDS -- WECAN SEE IN EASTERN KERN COUNTYTHE WIND IS STILL PRETTY STRONG,BUT CALM THROUGHOUT MOST OFBAKERSFIELD, MCFARLAND ANDDELANO.WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF AWINTER STORM WARNING.

WE'LL HAVEA LOOK AT THE DETAILS ON THATAND HOW LONG IT'S SUPPOSED TOLAST COMING UP IN JUST A FEWMINUTES.AND JUST INTO THE NEWSROOM --HIGHWAY 58 IS BACK OPENTONIGHT!THIS IS PICTURE TAKEN BY A 23ABCVIEWER OF VEHICLES BEINGESCORTED.CALTRANS POSTING ON TWITTERMINUTES AGO THAT C-H-P ISESCORTING VEHICLES IN BOTHDIRECTIONS OF THE 58.OFFICIALS SAY THAT PROGRESS OVERTHE PASS IS EXPECTED TOMOVE SLOWLY -- SO BE PATIENT ANDFOLLOW THE PILOT CARS AT ASAFE DISTANCE.NOW TAKING YOU TO THE LIVECENTER FOR AN UPDATE ONHIGHWAY 166... AS YOU CAN SEE --THE HIGHWAY WAS SHUT DOWNSEVERAL HOURS AGO DUE TO HEAVYSNOWFALL AND MULTIPLE ACCIDENTS,BUT NOW CALTRANS SAYS THE 166 ISALSO BACK OPEN.C-H-P IS PACING IN BOTHDIRECTIONS BETWEEN MARICOPA ANDSANTA MARIA.YOU ARE ADVISED TO DRIVE SAFELYAND FOLLOW C-H-P AT A SAFEDISTANCE.MEANWHILE -- THAT WINTER WEATHERHAS HOLIDAYTRAVELERS WAITING FOR THEGRAPEVINE TO REOPEN TONIGHTAS INTERSTATE FIVE REMAINSSHUTDOWN IN BOTH DIRECTIONSALONG THE GRAPEVINE.23ABC'S TORI COOPER JOINS USLIVE FROM THE BASE OF THEGRAPEVINE WITH MORE ON THETRAFFIC CONDITIONS AND WHAT CHPOFFICIALS ARE DOING TO MAINTAINTHE ROADS TORI?I'M HERE ON THE SOUTHBOUND I-5WHERE AS YOU CAN SEE THERE ISA SEA OF CARS STILL STUCK HEREON THE ROAD.NOW BEFORE 11 P-M -- CAL TRANSAND CHP SHUT DOWN THEGRAPEVINE DUE TO THE WHITE OUTCONDITIONS---CHP SAYS DRIVERS WHO ARE LOOKINGTO HEAD SOUTH TOWARDLOS ANGELES SHOULD TAKE THE 46SOUTH TO THE 101 SOUTH -- BUTBE PREPARED -- IT WILL TAKELONGER.IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO HEAD TOBAKERSFIELD FROM LOSANGELES -- OFFICALS SAY AGAINTAKE THE 46 NORTH TO THE101 NORTH.NOW SINCE THERE IS NO ESTIMATEDTIME ON WHEN THIS WILL REOPENCAL TRANS AND CHP ARE REMINDINGLONGER.IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO HEAD TOBAKERSFIELD FROM LOS ANGELES --OFFICALS SAY AGAIN TAKE THE 46NORTH TO THE 101 NORTH.NOW SINCE THERE IS NO ESTIMATEDTIME ON WHEN THIS WILL REOPENCAL TRANS AND CHP ARE REMINDINGEVERYONE TO PACK THEIR PATIENCEAND IF YOU CAN AVOID THIS AREAALL TOGETHER YOU SHOULD DO SO.HIGHWAY 166 IS ALSO CLOSED DUETO THE ICE AND SNOW SINCE THESHUT DOWN LAST NIGHT MANYDRIVERS ARE TELLING US THEY HAVEHAD TO SLEEP OVERNIGHT IN THEIRCARS AND THIS THREW A RENCH INTHEIR HOLIDAY PLANS."YEA I GOT STUCK OUT HERE I HADTO SLEEPOVERNIGHT AT THE PYRAMID LAKEAREA BECAUSE I HAD SOME STUFF IHAVE TO DO IN BAKERSFIELD TODAYAND I DON'T KNOW WHATS GOING ONI THOUGHT IT WAS GOING TO BEGOOD BY NOW.""THE DAY AFTER CHRISTMAS WE AREHEADING TO LONG BEACH FOR ACARNIVAL CRUISE BUT WE TRIED TOCOME UP ONE DAY EARLY ANDOBVIOUSLY WE GOT STUCK IN THESNOW STORM."CREWS ARE TELLING 23ABC NEWSTHAT THEY WILL EVENTUALLY ESCORTTRAFFIC OVER THE GRAPEVINE BUTTHERE IS NO ESTIMATED TIME ONWHEN THAT WILL HAPPEN BECAUSEMORE SNOW IS EXPECTED TO HITTHIS AREA.

SO FAR THERE HAVEBEEN NO AUTO ACCIDENTS AND CHPIS DOING THEIR BEST TO KEEP ITTHAT WAY BY SHUTTING THIS AREADOWN.BUT AGAIN IF YOU ARE PLANNING TOTAKE ONE OF THE ALTERNATE ROUTESMAKE SURE YOU STILL PACK YOURCAR WITH BLANKETS,WATER, PHONE CHARGERS AND THATYOU HAVE PLENTY OF GASJUST IN CASE.YOU CAN ALSO FIND LIVE UPDATESON OUR 23ABC NEWSTRAFFIC PAGE ON OUR WEBSITE TURNTO 23 DOT COM AS WELL ASOUR APP.BUT FOR NOW LIVE FROM THE I-5I'M TORI COOPER FOR 23ABC NEWS.MANY HOLIDAY TRAVELERS BRAVINGTHE WINTRY WEATHERTO TRY TO MAKE IT HOMETONIGHT...23ABC'S JOSH SANDERS IS AT THEGRAPEVINE WITH A GOODSAMARITAN RESPONSIBLE GETTINGSEVERAL CARS FREE...GOOD EVENING EVERYONE I'M ATFRAZIER PARK AT THE FLYING J'STRUCK STOP WHERE SEVERAL ARESTRANDED DUE TO THEMASSIVE SNOW STORM SHUTTING DOWNTHE GRAPEVINE... ONEGOOD SAMARITAN HELPING OUTSEVERAL CARS... THOMASDEARDEUFF IS A TRUCKER... HE'SBEEN HERE SINCE CHRISTMAS EVE...THOMAS WHAT'S GOING THROUGH YOURHEAD AS YOU SEE THESECARS TRAPPED IN THE SNOW...THOMAS DEADEUFF/TRUCK ERSTRANDED AT FLYING J'S SOT"MY FIRST INSTINCT IS TO GET OUTAND HELP...HAVE YOU EVER SEEN SOMETHINGLIKE THIS?TO ME THIS IS A FREAK STORM...HE HELP ME AS WELL BECAUSE MYRENTAL WAS SNOWED IN...GONNA GIVE YOU ANOTHER UPDATE AT6PM... FOR NOW IN FRASIER PARKJOSH SANDERS 23ABC CONNECTINGYOU.ROADS AREN'T THE ONLY THINGSIMPACTED BY THESE STRONGWEATHER CONDITIONS...ACCORDING TO KERN COUNTY PUBLICWORKS -- THE TEHACHAPIIMPACTED BY THESE STRONG WEATHERCONDITIONS... ACCORDING TO KERNCOUNTY PUBLIC WORKS -- THETEHACHAPISANITARY LANDFILL AND LEBECTRANSFER STATION HAD TOBE CLOSED TODAY DUE TO WEATHER.SNOW HAS CAUSED THE CLOSURE OFBOTH DISPOSAL SITES.WE'LL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THELATEST ON THE I-5 CLOSURE ANDOTHER ROAD CLOSURES CAUSED BYTHIS STORM.FOR UPDATES ON ROAD AND COUNTYSERVICE CLOSURES DUE TOTHESE CONDITIONS -- DOWNLOAD OUR23ABC APP ORHEAD TO OUR WEBSITE -- TURN TO23 DT COM.BACK HERE IN BAKERSFIELD... ONEPERSON IS DEAD AFTER ATRAIN HIT THEM THIS AFTERNOON INCENTRAL BAKERSFIELD...IT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 1O'CLOCK ON CHESTER AVENUENEAR THE KERN COUNTY MUSEUM.COUNTY FIRE CONFIRMING WITH23ABC THAT A PERSON WASKILLED AFTER A TRAIN HIT THEM.NO WORD ON WHAT LED TO THISDEADLY INCIDENT.FOR UPDATES ON THE COLLISION --HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE -- TURNTO 23 DOT COM.THE MAN WHO WAS ACCUSED OFKIDNAPPING A WOMAN HAS BEENOFFICIALLY CHARGED AND PLEADEDNOT GUILTY IN COURTTODAY.21-YEAR-OLD FABIAN PRIETO WASBOOKED INTO LERDO JAILEARLIER THIS WEEK.HE WAS ARRESTED ON KIDNAPPING...SPOUSAL ABUSEAND ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM.B-P-D SAID PRIETOASSAULTED A WOMAN... FORCING HERINTO A CAR FROMAN APARTMENT COMPLEX IN EASTBAKERSFIELD LAST WEDNESDAY.PRIETO THEN DROVE HER TO THEAREA OF HIGHWAY 178 ANDMORNING DRIVE.THEY SAY A CONCERNED CITIZEN SAWTHE VICTIMSTRUGGLING INSIDE THE CAR ANDDECIDED TO INTERVENE.ACCORDING TO B-P-D -- THE GOODSAMARITAN WAS ABLE TO DISARMPRIETO BY HITTING HIM WITH HISCAR.HE IS SET TO RETURN TO COURTJANUARY 7-TH.AT LEAST 10 PEOPLE ARE DEAD INTRAFFIC COLLISIONS ANDMORE THAN 250 ARRESTS WERE MADEFOR DRIVERS ONSUSPICION OF DRIVING UNDER THEINFLUENCE DURING THE C-H-P'S MAXIMUM ENFORCEMENT PERIOD.THE 30-HOUR PERIOD BEGAN AT 6P-M ON CHRISTMAS EVEAND RAN UNTIL AT 11-59 LASTNIGHT.OFFICIALS SAY 271 ARRESTS WEREMADE THIS YEAR.C-H-P WILL HOLD ANOTHER MAXIMUMENFORCEMENTPERIOD NEXT WEEK FOR NEW YEAR'SEVE.ACCORDING TO THE C-H-P -- 34PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FORD-U-I LAST YEAR DURING THE NEWYEAR'S EVE MAXIMUMENFORCEMENT PERIOD.AFTER MONTHS OF STALLED NUCLEARNEGOTIATIONS --NORTH KOREA PROMISED TO DELIVERTHE U-S A "CHRISTMAS GIFT"-- AN OMINOUS WARNING TO SOME...BUT PRESIDENT TRUMP SEEMINGLYDISMISSING THOSE CONCERNS..

EVENJOKING ABOUT IT.ABC'S INES DE LA CUETARA HASMORE.THIS MORNING US ASSETS--INCLUDING A SQUADRON OFSPY PLANES -- PEERING INTO NORTHKOREA, LOOKING FORSIGNS OF A POSSIBLE MISSILELAUNCH.THE PLANES, PART OF A ROUTINEMISSION, REPORTEDLYINCLUDE THESE SOPHISTICATEDRECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT AND AGLOBAL HAWK DRONE.THESE CAPABILITIES TAKING ON NEWSIGNIFICANCEAFTER NORTH KOREA PROMISED THEUS A "CHRISTMAS GIFT"..

..

A WARNING MANY BELIEVECOULD HINT AT ANOTHER MISSILETESTEARLIER THIS WEEK SATELLITEIMAGES SHOWED CONSTRUCTIONACTIVITY AT NORTH KOREANMILITARY BASES ASSOCIATED WITHMISSILE PRODUCTION.BUT PRESIDENT TRUMP APPARENTLYNOT WORRIED-: MAYBE IT'S A NICE PRESENT.MAYBE IT'SUP PRESENT WHERE HE SENDS ME ABEAUTIFUL VASE AS OPPOSED TO AMISSILETEST, RIGHT?

I MAY GET A VASE.

IMAY GET A NICE PRESENT FROM HIM.YOU DON'T KNOW.YOU NEVER KNOW.TRUMP HAS LONG BRAGGED ABOUT HISCLOSE RELATIONSHIPWITH KIM JONG UN?WE WILL HAVE A TERRIFICRELATIONSHIP.

I HAVE NO DOUBT.THE TWO LEADERS HAVE MET THREETIMES..

TRUMPEVEN STEPPING INTO NORTH KOREA..IT'S MY HONOR.

WOULD YOU LIKE METO STEP ACROSS?BUT WITH THE U.S. UNABLE TONEGOTIATE THE DENUCLEARIZATION OF NORTH KOREA -- RELATIONSWITH PYONYANG HAVESINCE SOURED.

THE NORTH HASTESTED SHORT RANGE MISSILES ADOZEN TIMES IN THE PAST YEAR?AND IN APRIL KIM ISSUED ANULTIMATUM DEMANDING THE U.S.LOOSEN THE STRANGLEHOLDOF ECONOMIC SANCTIONS BY THE ENDOF THE YEAR..

AGAINHINTING AT A RESUMPTION OFMISSILE TESTS..BUT AS ABC'S MATT GUTMANEXPLAINS ON THE GROUND IN SOUTHKOREA--SO FAR WE HAVEN'T HEARD OF ANYACTIVITY AT THE LAUNCH SITES ORANYINCREASED MILITARY ACTIVITY THATDOESN'T MEAN IT WON'T HAPPEN.OFFICIALS ARE STILL KEEPINGTHEIR EYE ON TWO BIGUPCOMING EVENTS -- THE RULINGPARTY'S PLENARY MEETINGAND KIM JONG-UN'S NEW YEAR'SADDRESS-DURING WHICH NK COULDDECIDE TO ANNOUNCE MAJORDECISIONS.BACK HERE AT HOME -- WE ARECOUNTING DOWN THE DAYS UNTILTHE END OF THIS DECADE ANDGOLDEN EMPIRE TRANSIT WILL BERUNNING ON NEW YEAR'S EVE.GET SAYS THAT ITS BUSES WILLPROVIDE FREE SERVICE FROM 6UNTIL 11 P-M NEW YEAR'S EVE.BUSES WILL OPERATE ON A HOLIDAYSCHEDULE ONNEW YEAR'S DAY.GET IS ALSO OFFERING FREE RIDESFOR THE REST OFCOUNTING DOWN THE DAYS UNTIL THEEND OF THIS DECADE AND GOLDENEMPIRE TRANSIT WILL BE RUNNINGON NEW YEAR'S EVE.GET IS ALSO OFFERING FREE RIDESFOR THE REST OFDECEMBER.FOR MORE INFORMATION -- GO TOOUR WEBSITE -- TURN TO 23 DOTCOM.COMING UP ON 23ABC NEWS AT FIVE-- WITH THE NEW YEAR COMESNEW LAWS...DETAILS ON SOME OF THE NEW LAWSSET TO GO INTO EFFECT IN 20-20.IT'S ALMOST THE NEW YEAR -- BUTTHIS ALSO