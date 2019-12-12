Global  

Christmas Day shooting investigation on Terre Haute's east side

Christmas Day shooting investigation on Terre Haute's east sidePolice are investigating a Christmas Day shooting in Terre Haute.
We continue to follow a "developing" story this "christmas" day.

Police are investigating a "shooting" on terre haute's eas side.

It's a story we first told you about this morning online.

"to see a police car out here is kind of unusual because they don't really patrol the neighborhoods that much out here, don't have to so."

Good evening and thanks for joining us.

I'm jordan kudisch.

The shooting happened this morning in the wyndham neighborhood.

It's on terre haute's east side -- along state road 4-6.

News 10's tilly mar-latt was at the scene.

She talked with neighbors.

New for you at 6... she joins us now in the studio with an update.

Jordan.... residents in the wyndham neighborhood tell me it's normally a quiet place to live.

But around 9 this morning a shooting occurred.

The terre haute police department told us a man was taken to a local hospital.

Police believe he will survive his injuries.

The exact situation surrounding the shooting is still under investigation.

But, police say they took two people into custody.

I spoke with a neighbor who has lived in the subdivision for more than 20 years.

He told me he was opening presents with his family..

When sirens filled the neighborhood.

"generally a pretty quiet neighborhood.

Uh we don't generally have any type of problems out here so it was a little concerning once you started seeing the reports coming through."

This neighbor told me the area is the kind of place where you don't normally have to lock the doors.

But he hopes people will moving forward.

News 10 will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.

Back




