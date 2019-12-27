Global  

How to bring affordable, sustainable electricity to Africa | Rose M. Mutiso

Energy poverty, or the lack of access to electricity and other basic energy services, affects nearly two-thirds of Sub-Saharan Africa.

As the region's population continues to increase, so will the need to build a new energy system to grow with it, says Rose M.

Mutiso.

In a bold talk, she discusses how a balanced mix of solutions like solar, wind farms, geothermal power and modern grids could create a high-energy future for Africa -- providing reliable electricity, creating jobs and raising incomes.
