Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Many stranded in Frazier Park after the a snow storm blitzes southern California closing down the Grapevine

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:46s - Published < > Embed
Many stranded in Frazier Park after the a snow storm blitzes southern California closing down the Grapevine

Many stranded in Frazier Park after the a snow storm blitzes southern California closing down the Grapevine

Many stranded in Frazier Park after the a snow storm blitzes southern California closing down the Grapevine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grapevine remains closed due to snow storm, many calling CHP and Caltrans officials heroes [Video]Grapevine remains closed due to snow storm, many calling CHP and Caltrans officials heroes

Grapevine remains closed due to snow storm, many calling CHP and Caltrans officials heroes

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published

Stormy Weather Impacts Holiday Travel Across The U.S. [Video]Stormy Weather Impacts Holiday Travel Across The U.S.

A powerful winter storm pummeled parts of the United States on Thursday. The forceful storms brought bringing heavy snowfall that forced the partial closure of a major highway in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.