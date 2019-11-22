Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Families Flock to the Movies

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Families Flock to the Movies

Families Flock to the Movies

For some it's a Christmas Day tradition, while others are trying it out for the first time
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Families Flock to the Movies

For some families it's not christmas without a trip to the movie theater!

Today dozens of movieágoers flocked to the theater in rochester to continue their tradition of catching the latest film.

But for others..

It's the first time!

Káiámát spoke with monique borroto and her kids..

Who say they vistied the theater on christmas day for the first time for some bonding time.

Xxx yeah there wasn't much to do at home so it was just something to do with the kids.

Cinemagic theater says christmas day is one of its busiest days of




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WNEP

WNEP The day after Christmas is traditionally a very busy day at the movie theater.​ https://t.co/3eSrh8jPyE 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ashley Tisdale & Dennis Quaid Share Their Favorite Holiday Traditions [Video]Ashley Tisdale & Dennis Quaid Share Their Favorite Holiday Traditions

While their holidays aren't quite as chaotic as their characters on Netflix's "Merry Happy Whatever," Ashley Tisdale and Dennis Quaid go over their favorite traditions with their families.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:09Published

Candace Cameron Bure Finds Comfort In Making Family-Friendly Content [Video]Candace Cameron Bure Finds Comfort In Making Family-Friendly Content

After starring on "Full House" and now "Fuller House," Candace Cameron Bure shares why she finds so much pleasure in making films and TV shows that families can enjoy.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.